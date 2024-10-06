sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:32 IST, October 6th 2024

Pakistan opt to bat against India in women's T20 World Cup match

Pakistan skipper fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat against India in their Women's T20 World Cup match here Sunday. India have made one change to their side with off-spinner Sajeevan Sajana replacing medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar, who is troubled by a niggle.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pak wins toss elects to bat first
Pak wins toss elects to bat first | Image: screengrab
