Published 16:40 IST, July 4th 2024
Why Is Team India Carrying Fake T20 World Cup Trophy to India Despite Winning WC? Here’s the Reason
Team India came back with the T20 World Cup trophy, but it isn't the real silverware! Where did it go? Why didn't they get it? Answers are now revealed.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma is surrounded by officials as he lifts the winners' trophy after arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:40 IST, July 4th 2024