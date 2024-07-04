sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:40 IST, July 4th 2024

Why Is Team India Carrying Fake T20 World Cup Trophy to India Despite Winning WC? Here’s the Reason

Team India came back with the T20 World Cup trophy, but it isn't the real silverware! Where did it go? Why didn't they get it? Answers are now revealed.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is surrounded by officials as he lifts the winners' trophy after arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:40 IST, July 4th 2024