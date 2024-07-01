Published 11:21 IST, July 1st 2024
Unearthed unbelievable statistic shows Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 win was written in the stars
Team India finally ended the 11-year-long international trophy hoodoo by beating South Africa in the T20 World Cup final. Was it destined for Rohit Sharma?
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 trophyIndia lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:21 IST, July 1st 2024