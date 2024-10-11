Published 19:28 IST, October 11th 2024
World's best team India lets you know where you've to improve: Nick Pothas
India won the first two matches at Gwalior and New Delhi to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, rendering the third T20I here on Saturday inconsequential.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bangladesh's players celebrate as India's Abhishek Sharma leaves the field after getting run out during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior | Image: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:28 IST, October 11th 2024