WPL 2025 Auction: Full Squads Of All Teams After End Of The Auction In Bengaluru

WPL 2025 Auction: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction took place in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 15, with 124 players vying for 19 available slots. The franchises made strategic picks, with four players fetching prices over Rs 1 crore.

Uncapped Indian players Simran Shaikh, G Kamalini, and Prema Rawat, along with West Indies legend Deandra Dottin, attracted significant bids. Former UP Warriorz batter Simran Shaikh emerged as the most expensive player, with Gujarat Giants securing her services for a staggering Rs 1.9 crore.

Simran Shaikh's base price was Rs 10 lakh, but a fierce bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants drove up her price. The Giants ultimately won the bid, adding Shaikh to their squad. West Indies icon Deandra Dottin was also picked up by the Giants for Rs 1.7 crore.

WPL 2025 Auction: Full squads of all five teams

Delhi Capitals:

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Annabel Sutherland,

Players bought at auction: N Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad

Gujarat Giants:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Shakil, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Bharti Fulmali

Players bought at auction: Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik

Mumbai Indians:

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, SB Keerthana,

Players bought at auction: G Kamalini, Nadine De Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Sobhana, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, S Meghana, Sophie Molineux, Danni Wyatt

Players bought at auction: Prema Rawat, Joshitha V J, Raghvi Bisht, Jagravi Pawar

UP Warriorz:

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry

Players bought at auction: Alana King, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud

