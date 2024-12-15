WPL 2025 Auction: Simran Shaikh Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Gujarat Giants Spend Rs 1.9 Crore

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction took place in Bengaluru on Sunday, and it was a day to remember for Indian batter Simran Shaikh. Gujarat Giants splurged a staggering Rs 1.9 crore to sign Shaikh, making her the most expensive buy of the auction this year and the second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history.

The auction saw a total of 19 players being sold, including five overseas cricketers. The total amount spent at the auction was Rs 9.05 crore.

Simran Shaikh's impressive price tag was followed closely by Deandra Dottin, who was bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.70 crore. G Kamalini was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.60 crore, while Prema Rawat went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 1.20 crore.

WPL 2025 Auction: Top five buys this year

Simran Shaikh to Gujarat Giants - Rs 1.90 crore

Deandra Dottin to Gujarat Giants - Rs 1.70 crore

G Kamalini to Mumbai Indians - Rs 1.60 crore

Prema Rawat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 1.20 crore

N Charani to Delhi Capitals - Rs 55 lakh