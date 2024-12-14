WPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Women's Premier League Auction LIVE On TV & Online

The much-anticipated auction for the Women's Premier League is all set to commence, with more then 120 players all set to go under the hammer. 91 Indian cricketers, 29 overseas stars and three cricketers from the Associated Nations will be a part of the WPL mini auction. This year, the Gujarat Titans will head into the auction with the biggest purse of INR 4.4 Crore. Other teams will also look to fill in the gaps and strategically make moves in order to emerge as the champions. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions and they will seek to efficiently head into the new season as a dominant side. Ahead of the WPL mini auction, take a look at all the details you need to know.

WPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming: Know All The Details Here

When Will The WPL 2025 Auction Take Place?

The WPL 2025 auction will take place on Sunday, December 15, 2024. The proceedings will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Where Will The WPL 2025 Auction Take Place?

The WPL 2025 auction will take place at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

How To Watch The WPL 2025 Auction Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the WPL 2025 auction via live telecast from Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network [Channels: Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Hindi TV].

How To Watch The WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the WPL 2025 auction via live streaming from the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2025 Auction: Purse Remaining And Slots

Team Purse Remaining Slots To Fill Overseas Slots Delhi Capitals INR 2.5 Crore 04 01 Gujarat Giants INR 4.4 Crore 04 02 Mumbai Indians INR 2.65 Crore 04 01 Royal Challengers Bengaluru INR 3.25 Crore 04 00 UP Warriorz INR 3.9 Crore 03 01

WPL 2025 Auction: Current Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt (traded)

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry