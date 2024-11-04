Published 10:36 IST, November 4th 2024
Wriddhiman Saha Retires From All Cricket Formats, Declines IPL 2025 For Last Dance With Bengal
Wriddhiman Saha announces his retirement from all formats of cricket, choosing to forgo IPL to conclude his illustrious career with a final season for Bengal.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
GT lost their top order rather early as Wriddhiman Saha could not put up much runs on thr scoreboard | Image: IPL/BCCI
