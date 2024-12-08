Published 12:20 IST, December 8th 2024
WTC 2025 Points Table: Here's How India Can Still Qualify For World Test Championship 2025 Finals
India's path to the World Test Championship 2025 Finals remains on the knife's edge after 2nd loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, which took place from December 6 to 8, 2024. After knocking India out for 180 runs in the first innings, Mitchell Starc excelled with 6 wickets for 48 runs, while Pat Cummins added 5 wickets in the second innings, reducing India to 175. Despite a valiant 42 from Nitish Kumar Reddy, India struggled to match Australia's pace onslaught. Australia successfully chased a modest 19-run target without losing a wicket, resulting in a 1-1 series.
What is India’s scenario of qualification for the WTC Final?
Following their loss to England in the second Test, New Zealand's downhill slide continues a week after a significant upheaval in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25 standings. Australia's strong Pink Ball Test performance, meantime, has helped them climb the WTC rankings. Over India, they have triumphed.
Australia levelled the five-match series 1-1 by 10 wickets in the Pink Ball Test, therefore enhancing their prospects of landing a position in the WTC final in London.
Once a fierce rival for the 2025 WTC final, New Zealand has plummeted to sixth place with a devastating Wednesday defeat to England on Sunday.
Upcoming Matches: 3 Tests against Australia (Away).
India's Path to the WTC Final:
Winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1: Secure in the Top Two
If India wins the BGT 3-1, they will remain in the top two places in the WTC ranks. Still, their status also relies on the situation of South Africa. Should the Proteas triumph in their second Test against Sri Lanka (having won the first by 233 runs), they might propel India to the top.
Winning the BGT 3-2: Relying on Sri Lanka's Performance
An India 3-2 victory over Australia would create some uncertainty. India would need Sri Lanka to at least draw one of their two forthcoming tests against Australia, scheduled for January-February next year, if they were to keep their top two position.
Drawing the BGT 2-2: Complicated Scenarios Ahead
India's qualifying gets more difficult if the series ends in a 2-2 tie between Australia and India. Then, they would require:
- South Africa to win their series 2-0 against Sri Lanka.
- Sri Lanka to defeat Australia by at least a 1-0 margin in their two-Test series.
Losing the BGT 2-3: Dependent on Multiple Outcomes
India would be in a tough spot if they lost the series 2-3 because their qualifying would depend on a number of factors:
- New Zealand must draw 1-1 with England.
- South Africa must draw their series 1-1 with both Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
- The Sri Lanka vs Australia series must end in a 0-0 draw.
In this scenario, India will have to wait anxiously for the outcomes of multiple series to decide their fate.
ICC WTC points table 2023-25
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Drawn
|N/R
|PT
|Percentage of Points
|Australia
|14
|9
|4
|0
|1
|0
|102
|60.71
|South Africa
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|64
|59.26
|India
|16
|9
|6
|0
|1
|0
|110
|57.29
|Sri Lanka
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|60
|50.00
|England
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|0
|114
|45.24
|New Zealand
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|69
|44.23
|Pakistan
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|40
|33.33
|Bangladesh
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|45
|31.25
|West Indies
|11
|2
|7
|0
|2
|0
|32
|24.24
India's Schedule For BGT
|Date and Day
|Against and Match
|Venue
|Time
|Dec 06, Fri - Dec 10, Tue
|Australia vs India, 2nd Test
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|India lost by 10 wickets
|Dec 14, Sat - Dec 18, Wed
|Australia vs India, 3rd Test
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|Match starts at Dec 14, 5:50 AM IST / 10:20 AM LOCAL
|Dec 26, Thu - Dec 30, Mon
|Australia vs India, 4th Test
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Match starts at Dec 26, 5:00 AM IST / 10:30 AM LOCAL
|Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue
|Australia vs India, 5th Test
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|Match starts at Jan 03, 5:00 AM IST
