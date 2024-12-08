WTC 2025 Points Table: Here's How India Can Still Qualify For World Test Championship 2025 Finals

Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, which took place from December 6 to 8, 2024. After knocking India out for 180 runs in the first innings, Mitchell Starc excelled with 6 wickets for 48 runs, while Pat Cummins added 5 wickets in the second innings, reducing India to 175. Despite a valiant 42 from Nitish Kumar Reddy, India struggled to match Australia's pace onslaught. Australia successfully chased a modest 19-run target without losing a wicket, resulting in a 1-1 series.

What is India’s scenario of qualification for the WTC Final?

Following their loss to England in the second Test, New Zealand's downhill slide continues a week after a significant upheaval in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25 standings. Australia's strong Pink Ball Test performance, meantime, has helped them climb the WTC rankings. Over India, they have triumphed.

Australia levelled the five-match series 1-1 by 10 wickets in the Pink Ball Test, therefore enhancing their prospects of landing a position in the WTC final in London.

Once a fierce rival for the 2025 WTC final, New Zealand has plummeted to sixth place with a devastating Wednesday defeat to England on Sunday.

Upcoming Matches: 3 Tests against Australia (Away).

India's Path to the WTC Final:

Winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1: Secure in the Top Two

If India wins the BGT 3-1, they will remain in the top two places in the WTC ranks. Still, their status also relies on the situation of South Africa. Should the Proteas triumph in their second Test against Sri Lanka (having won the first by 233 runs), they might propel India to the top.

Winning the BGT 3-2: Relying on Sri Lanka's Performance

An India 3-2 victory over Australia would create some uncertainty. India would need Sri Lanka to at least draw one of their two forthcoming tests against Australia, scheduled for January-February next year, if they were to keep their top two position.

Drawing the BGT 2-2: Complicated Scenarios Ahead

India's qualifying gets more difficult if the series ends in a 2-2 tie between Australia and India. Then, they would require:

South Africa to win their series 2-0 against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka to defeat Australia by at least a 1-0 margin in their two-Test series.

Losing the BGT 2-3: Dependent on Multiple Outcomes

India would be in a tough spot if they lost the series 2-3 because their qualifying would depend on a number of factors:

New Zealand must draw 1-1 with England. South Africa must draw their series 1-1 with both Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Sri Lanka vs Australia series must end in a 0-0 draw.

In this scenario, India will have to wait anxiously for the outcomes of multiple series to decide their fate.

ICC WTC points table 2023-25

Teams Matches Win Lost Tied Drawn N/R PT Percentage of Points Australia 14 9 4 0 1 0 102 60.71 South Africa 9 5 3 0 1 0 64 59.26 India 16 9 6 0 1 0 110 57.29 Sri Lanka 10 5 5 0 0 0 60 50.00 England 21 11 9 0 1 0 114 45.24 New Zealand 13 6 7 0 0 0 69 44.23 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 0 0 40 33.33 Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 0 0 45 31.25 West Indies 11 2 7 0 2 0 32 24.24

India's Schedule For BGT

Date and Day Against and Match Venue Time Dec 06, Fri - Dec 10, Tue Australia vs India, 2nd Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide India lost by 10 wickets Dec 14, Sat - Dec 18, Wed Australia vs India, 3rd Test The Gabba, Brisbane Match starts at Dec 14, 5:50 AM IST / 10:20 AM LOCAL Dec 26, Thu - Dec 30, Mon Australia vs India, 4th Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Match starts at Dec 26, 5:00 AM IST / 10:30 AM LOCAL Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue Australia vs India, 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Match starts at Jan 03, 5:00 AM IST