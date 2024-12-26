'Gully Cricket Khel Rahaa Hain Kya?': Yashasvi jaiswal Gets An Earful From Rohit Sharma During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test

IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test: Australia are currently in the driver's seat in the ongoing fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia ended day one of the Melbourne Test with 311 runs on the board. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. The hosts made two changes for the fourth Test match, Sam Konstas came in for Nathan McSweeney and Scott Boland replaced in the injured Josh Hazlewood. The Indian team made just one change in their final eleven with Washington Sundar replacing Shubman Gill.

The biggest talking point of the day was Virat Kohli's heated scuffle with Australian youngster Sam Konstas who was making his debut in international cricket. Kohli has now been handed one demerit point and has been fined twenty percent of his match fees. But apart from Virat, it was Rohit Sharma's constant on-field stump mic chatter that entertained everybody watching the game.

Rohit Sharma's Banter With Jaiswal Caught On Stump Mic

Rohit Sharma's form might be a concern for many, but his stump mic chatters are always gold. Apart from his lazy elegance with the bat, Rohit Sharma's stump mic conversations always keep fans entertained. The Indian skipper generally fields in the slip and the gully region, which is close to the stump mic. During the first day of the Boxing Day Test, Rohit Sharma gave an earful to Yashasvi Jaiswal who was fielding at silly point. The incident happened when Steve Smith was facing Ravindra jadeja.

Watch The Video Here

Bumrah Keeps India Alive In Boxing Day Test

Jasprit Bumrah's knack of coming up with magic deliveries in crunch situations kept India alive after Australia's top-order, headlined by teen debutant Sam Konstas' stroke-filled half-century, guided the hosts to 311 for 6 on the opening day of the fourth Test.

If Konstas' audacious 60 off 65 balls enthralled the near sell-out crowd of over 80,000 at the MCG during a humid morning session, Bumrah's (3/75 in 21 overs) deception of length to dismiss Travis Head (0) also had its takers as chants of 'Boom, Boom, Booooomraaaaaaah' reverberated through the stands. Coming into the Test with back-to-back hundreds, Head couldn't judge the length of a Bumrah delivery that was pitched slightly fuller than what the batter expected. He shouldered his arms trusting the bounce but the 66.2 overs old Kookaburra nipped back to clip the off-bail.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri SLAMS Virat Kohli For Bullying Sam Konstas On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Test At MCG

If Konstas' audacious 60 off 65 balls enthralled the near sell-out crowd of over 80,000 at the MCG during a humid morning session, Bumrah's (3/75 in 21 overs) deception of length to dismiss Travis Head (0) also had its takers as chants of 'Boom, Boom, Booooomraaaaaaah' reverberated through the stands.

Coming into the Test with back-to-back hundreds, Head couldn't judge the length of a Bumrah delivery that was pitched slightly fuller than what the batter expected. He shouldered his arms trusting the bounce but the 66.2 overs old Kookaburra nipped back to clip the off-bail.