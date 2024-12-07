'You Can’t Play A Shot': Kohli Gets SCHOOLED After Yet Another Flop Show In Adelaide Pink Ball Test

Virat Kohli leaves the field at the end of play on day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide | Image: AP Photo

Team India's struggles were as clear as day on the second day of the pink ball test at the Adelaide Oval. After Australia's resilience with the bat, Team India came intending to pick up a lead, but they met with a top-order collapse as the visitors failed to make an impact. India's top draw, Virat Kohli, also failed to impress after he fell to Scott Boland after being caught behind. Kohli's cheap dismissal led to an incited reaction from Cheteshwar Pujara as he lashed out at the India batter.

India Cricketer Goes ALL OUT on Virat Kohli After Successive Failures In Adelaide Test

Virat Kohli failed to make use of his turnaround in the Perth Test after the star India batter could not score runs and help contribute to give the Team a lead. Kohli faltered early in the game as the pink ball continued to be ruthless for the visiting side. Team India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was particularly upset over Kohli's approach, as he did not mince his words while speaking about the India star. Pujara wants Virat Kohli to learn from Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, who left a lot of balls while being in the middle. He highlighted that Kohli could have easily left the delivery that took him out of the play.

“I think Virat should learn from Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, as the two left a lot of deliveries, which helped them to score runs. You can’t play a shot on every ball, and Virat could have easily left the ball that took his wicket. He knows the pink ball comes faster than the red ball, and even the bounce is more. The two Aussie batters were smart to choose the scoring deliveries, and if anything was pitched up or was short, they left it,” Cheteshwar Pujara said on Star Sports.

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Cheteshwar Pujara Flags Out How Team India Indirectly Aided Travis Head During His Innings

As Cheteshwar Pujara did the second day's analysis on Star Sports, he pointed out another major flaw in Team India and blamed the Indian bowling attack for failing to bowl short-pitched deliveries to Travis Head and giving him excessive room on his preferred offside.