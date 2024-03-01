Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:06 IST
BREAKING | Yuvraj Singh can contest Lok Sabha tickets from Punjab on a BJP Ticket: Sources
The Lok Sabha elections are likely to take place in April or May of 2024 and it seems that the Yuvraj Singh will take a plunge in politics on a BJP ticket.
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is likely to contest the upcoming general elections in Punjab on a BJP ticket. The Lok Sabha elections are likely to take place in April or May of 2024 and it seems that the Bharatiya Janta Party could field a lot of big names in the general elections.
There was intense speculation over Yuvraj Singh's move to BJP after seen posing with central minister Nitin Gadkari in a photo. According to sources in Republic Bharat, Yuvraj is very likely to contest the elections on a BJP ticket in Punjab.
According to sources, here are the new faces BJP can give tickets to in this Lok Sabha elections:-
- Bansuri Swaraj
- Akshay Kumar
- Kangana Ranaut
- Yuvraj Singh
- Kapil Mishra
- Satish Poonia
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Dinesh Sharma
- Trivendra Rawat
