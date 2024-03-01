Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is likely to contest the upcoming general elections in Punjab on a BJP ticket. The Lok Sabha elections are likely to take place in April or May of 2024 and it seems that the Bharatiya Janta Party could field a lot of big names in the general elections.

There was intense speculation over Yuvraj Singh's move to BJP after seen posing with central minister Nitin Gadkari in a photo. According to sources in Republic Bharat, Yuvraj is very likely to contest the elections on a BJP ticket in Punjab.

Advertisement

According to sources, here are the new faces BJP can give tickets to in this Lok Sabha elections:-



Bansuri Swaraj

Akshay Kumar

Kangana Ranaut

Yuvraj Singh

Kapil Mishra

Satish Poonia

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Dinesh Sharma

Trivendra Rawat