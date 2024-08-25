sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:29 IST, August 25th 2024

Yuvraj Singh Set to Replace Ricky Ponting at DC in IPL 2025 - REPORT

Former India cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh is all set to return to the IPL. Reports suggest he will be the head of the Capitals in IPL 2025.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Yuvraj Singh
At the track, the former Indian cricketer was seen posing with the F1 Drivers Championship title and the T20 World Cup title. | Image: Instagram/@yuvisofficial
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
