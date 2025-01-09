Published 23:09 IST, January 9th 2025
'Seek Your Love & Support, Not Sympathy': Yuzvendra Chahal Finally Responds To Divorce Rumours, Issues A Detailed Message
In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Yuzvendra Chahal asked everyone to refrain from participating in the rumours since they have distressed his family.
Yuzvendra Chahal has caused quite a stir on social media after it was reported that his personal life had apparently hit a major stumbling block. The Indian leg spin bowler, who competed for Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, may be splitting up with his wife Dhanashree Verma. The star Indian bowler has sparked fan interest by posting cryptic quotes amid divorce rumours. Now, the Indian cricketer has provided clarification on the entire situation.
Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence, Posts Lengthy Statement Amid Divorce Rumours
In a lengthy statement shared over a social media platform, Yuzvendra Chahal has urged everyone to not get involved with the speculations as it has caused pain and suffering to his family.
"I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true.
As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy. Love all," Yuzvendra Chahal wrote on Instagram Stories.
Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Also Posts A Statement
Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree has broken her silence and offered a statement amid the divorce rumours, which she posted before her husband did on social media.
“The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact- checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity.
“My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay,” Dhanashree wrote on social media.
