Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement from Portugal National Team After 23-Year International Career

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his intention to retire from the Portugal national team on Thursday in a ​social media post, bringing to an end ‌one of the most illustrious international careers in the history of football.

The 41-year-old said he would 'hand back ​the number 7 shirt' after the November ​international break.

Ronaldo captained the team to their ⁠first major trophy at Euro 2016 and ​helped them win the 2019 and 2025 Nations ​Leagues.

"It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made only with the head. ​They are also made with the heart," ​said Ronaldo.

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"If I ever made you happy, if one ‌of ⁠my goals ever made you hug someone, forget a worry or feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it."

Ronaldo thanked ​his family, ​the Portuguese ⁠people and the teammates, coaches and staff he worked with over ​his 23-year career with national team.

"Portugal will ​always ⁠be a part of me," he captioned the announcement video.

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