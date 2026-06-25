Cristiano Ronaldo is Selfish? England Legend Wayne Rooney's Controversial Remark at Portuguese Icon After FIFA World Cup Brace

2026 FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best footballer in the world and on Tuesday, he gave the world a testament of that against Uzbekistan. Against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo scored a brace to revive Portugal's campaign in Group K and give them a new lease of life. But while the world is ushering praise to the footballer, former England player Wayne Rooney has labeled Ronaldo as ‘selfish’. Of course, Rooney did not call Ronaldo ‘selfish’ in a negative way, instead, he praised CR7's hunger to always do well.

'He's selfish in terms of he wants'

"He wants to be the best at what he does, and he's always been like that, so, of course, when the other top forwards, attacking players are scoring goals, he wants to be at the top of that list," Rooney said on 'Match of the Day' segment.

He added: "As I said, his response here is exactly what you'd expect from him because he's selfish in terms of he wants to be the best, but he is a team player also. Yeah, it's incredible to still watch Messi last night and Ronaldo tonight at their age, it's incredible what they're doing."

