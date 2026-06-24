Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Portugal Coach Responds After 5-0 Win Over Uzbekistan in 2026 FIFA WC

2026 FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi - who is better? This has arguably been the most debatable topic in football for over two decades and it holds relevance even in 2026. There is little to no doubt that the two footballing royalties are featuring in their last World Cup. Following Portugal's emphatic 5-0 win over Uzbekistan on Tuesday, coach Roberto Martinez shed light on Ronaldo and Messi. Admitting that both of them changed football, Martinez claimed that football needed their rivalry to grow.

‘They are players who changed football’

"They are players who changed football, improved football, and needed their rivalry to constantly grow. Our captain is celebrating his sixth World Cup; he's an icon, but he's the captain now, which is much simpler," he said Ojogo.

He added: “He's an example of what it means to represent the national team, to improve in every training session, and to have an incredible attitude in the locker room. He has incredible discipline to be a reference point in the attacking pattern.”

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Ronaldo was named man of the match for his performance, the latest of many in his incredible career. This is likely to be the final World Cup for Ronaldo, who won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 and the Champions League five times with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The two goals against Uzbekistan make him the second-oldest player to score at a World Cup behind Cameroon forward Roger Milla, who was 42 when he scored at the 1994 tournament in the United States.

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