WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo ANGRY at Journo's Query on Lionel Messi. Portugal Star Says 'Mbappe Scored Too'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo was at his sublime best on Tuesday as he scored a brace against Uzbekistan to keep Portugal's hopes alive. Ronaldo smashed a number of records as well, for starters, he became the first player ever to to score in six World Cups. Ronaldo seemed to have found form and that is very important from Portugal's point of view, who drew their tournament opener against DR Congo.

But, he lost his cool after the game when a journalist posed a question to him on Lionel Messi. A furious Ronaldo walked away saying “Mbappé scored too. Why is it always Messi?” Here is the clip of the incident.

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Ronaldo, who has been facing the heat lately admitted that the intense negativity directed toward him this week was difficult.

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“But it’s always like that,” he said in Portuguese. “It doesn’t matter, because it’s been 23 years on the job and when things go well, ’Cristiano is good,’ when things go bad, ‘Cristiano is a retired player, is old.’ It will always be like that. But we responded well today, me and my teammates, which is what we wanted.”

Ronaldo was named man of the match for his performance, the latest of many in his incredible career.

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The two goals against Uzbekistan make him the second-oldest player to score at a World Cup behind Cameroon forward Roger Milla, who was 42 when he scored at the 1994 tournament in the United States.