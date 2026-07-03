Cristiano Ronaldo Outlines Plan to Stop Lamine Yamal Ahead of Portugal vs Spain WC 2026 RO16

Portugal vs Spain: Cristiano Ronaldo was upbeat after his side beat Croatia to make it to the RO16. After the match, Ronaldo spoke about Portugal's plans to counter Lamine Yamal when they tale on Spain. Ahead of the game against Spain, Ronaldo said they would treat the upcoming game like any other match. He also said stopping Lamine Yamal will not be a big challenge for Portugal.

'Don't think stopping Yamal will be a big challenge'

"There's nothing special to think about. We'll prepare the same way we do against every opponent, and I don't think stopping Lamine Yamal will be a big challenge for us."

Despite Ronaldo playing down the hype of the game, there is no doubt Spain would be slight favourites heading into the contest.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was Goncalo Ramos, who headed in the stoppage-time winner as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in a wild finish that also included a Croatian goal disallowed for offside just before the final whistle in a World Cup round of 32 match.

The game featured a matchup 40-somethings Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, in his sixth World Cup, and Croatia’s Luka Modrić, making his fifth bid for a tournament title.

Advertisement

Ronaldo initially tied things up in the 68th minute on a penalty kick and give the megastar his first knockout stage goal at the World Cup before being subbed out in the 81st minute. But, it was Ramos who gave Portugal the victory and a berth in the round of 16.