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  • WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears as he Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota After Portugal Edge Croatia in 2026 FIFA World Cup

WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears as he Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota After Portugal Edge Croatia in 2026 FIFA World Cup

2026 FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo made it a night to remember for Portugal and their fans in Canada. Portugal edged Croatia to make it to RO16.

Ankit Banerjee
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Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image: X

2026 FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo made it a night to remember for Portugal and their fans in Canada. Portugal edged Croatia to make it to RO16. But it is what happened after the win that stole the limelight. Ronaldo wearing the number 21 shirt in reference to Diogo Jota, the Portuguese player who passed away exactly one year ago, and getting emotional along with the fans will be one of the most iconic images of this World Cup, no doubt. The clip of the moment has surfaced on social space and is going viral. 

WATCH VIDEO

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Published By:
 Ankit Banerjee
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