Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or Record Broken by Barcelona Midfielder Aitana Bonmati; Lionel Messi's Feat Now Under Threat

Ballon d'Or 2025: Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was the queen who ruled Paris last evening as she bagged her third consecutive Ballon d'Or. Bonmati at Camp Nou has been phenomenal and hence there was no surprise when she was given the prestigious award. With her third consecutive Women’s Ballon d’Or, she joined an elite list of footballers. The 27-year old now is being compared to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Her third consecutive award places her in the second spot when it comes to most successive Ballon d'Ors. She went past Ronaldo, who had two successive Ballon d'Ors.

Bonmati Has Messi in Her Radar

At the top of the list is Messi, with four consecutive Ballon d'Ors. Messi got them from 2009-2012. Messi has eight Ballon d'Ors in total.

‘Thank you to France Football’

"My third time in a row here, and I still can't believe it. Incredible. Thank you to France Football for this, for the third time - it really could have gone to anyone. If it was possible to share it I would, because I think it has been a year with an exceptionally high level, above all among my team-mates, who had a great year," she said after receiving the award.

"Also to receive it from the hands of Andres Iniesta, one of my idols since I was little, alongside Xavi. I learned my football from them - to this day I thank them for all that they have taught me. Thank you to them for everything that they have done in football," she added.