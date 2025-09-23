WATCH | PSG Fans Take to Streets in Paris to Celebrate Ousmane Dembélé's Ballon d'Or Win

Ballon d'Or 2025: It was time to celebrate in Paris as Paris Saint Germain fans took to the streets after one of their very own, Ousmane Dembélé, won the prestigious Ballon d'Or on Monday night. Dembele became the sixth Frenchman to win the award. The fans were so ecstatic that they took to the streets, lit up firecrackers in a bid to celebrate the win. Dembélé received the Ballon d’Or from former winner Ronaldinho and teared up during his acceptance speech in which he asked his mother to join him on the stage. As Dembele's name was announced, the fans outside the Théâtre du Châtelet, where the event was taking place, started celebrating.

In a bid to show their love for Dembele, fans started to celebrate passionately, chanting his name loudly. Here is the clip of the celebrations that is now going viral.

PSG fans started lighting flares and singing loudly, being delighted to see a PSG player win the Ballon d'Or.

Dembele Rules And How

Dembele's win throws light on his remarkable turn of fortune, who at one point last season was snubbed by PSG coach Luis Enrique for disciplinary reasons. But once repositioned as a No. 9, he became a scoring machine and was inspirational in PSG’s historic Champions League campaign. The French club also completed a quadruple last season.