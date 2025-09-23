Updated 23 September 2025 at 10:27 IST
WATCH | PSG Fans Take to Streets in Paris to Celebrate Ousmane Dembélé's Ballon d'Or Win
Ballon d'Or 2025: Ousmane Dembélé is ruling hearts with his maiden Ballon d'Or trophy in Paris on Monday night.
Ballon d'Or 2025: It was time to celebrate in Paris as Paris Saint Germain fans took to the streets after one of their very own, Ousmane Dembélé, won the prestigious Ballon d'Or on Monday night. Dembele became the sixth Frenchman to win the award. The fans were so ecstatic that they took to the streets, lit up firecrackers in a bid to celebrate the win. Dembélé received the Ballon d’Or from former winner Ronaldinho and teared up during his acceptance speech in which he asked his mother to join him on the stage. As Dembele's name was announced, the fans outside the Théâtre du Châtelet, where the event was taking place, started celebrating.
In a bid to show their love for Dembele, fans started to celebrate passionately, chanting his name loudly. Here is the clip of the celebrations that is now going viral.
PSG fans started lighting flares and singing loudly, being delighted to see a PSG player win the Ballon d'Or.
Dembele Rules And How
Dembele's win throws light on his remarkable turn of fortune, who at one point last season was snubbed by PSG coach Luis Enrique for disciplinary reasons. But once repositioned as a No. 9, he became a scoring machine and was inspirational in PSG’s historic Champions League campaign. The French club also completed a quadruple last season.
Dembélé was praised after the Champions League final for the way he contributed to PSG’s pressing and his ability to defend during the 5-0 rout of Inter Milan. He delivered 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 official matches last season, and was involved in 14 goals (8 goals, 6 assists) in the Champions League in 15 appearances.
