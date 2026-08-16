Cristiano Ronaldo Signals Retirement, Hints 2026 Could Be His Final Year

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated that the final whistle of his extraordinary playing career may not be far away. At 41, the Portugal captain has admitted in a new interview that the current year is likely to be his last as a professional footballer, a moment that would close more than 2 decades at the very top of the sport.

Speaking to Vogue in a conversation released this week, Ronaldo responded to what he hopes to leave behind when he eventually steps away. The timing of the comments is crucial as he remains a prolific scorer, and while he has spoken about retirement before, this is the most direct he has been to date.

The admission arrived alongside major personal news, as Ronaldo married Georgina Rodriguez in a family ceremony at their home in Cascais last week, before returning to duties with Al Nassr, though he sat out the Saudi Pro League opener against Al Fateh following a busy summer with Portugal.

'I Want To Leave A Spectacular Legacy'

In the ‘Vogue’ interview, Ronaldo was clear about where he stands, saying, "This will probably be my last year in football and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," he said. His remark signalled an acceptance that a career spanning 25 years is drawing toward the conclusion, even as he continues to perform at a high level.

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Notably, he finished last season as the Saudi Pro League’s third-top scorer with 28 goals for Al Nassr, and shows little sign of a physical decline. Even though the 41-year-old is already looking ahead, acknowledging the challenge of life after the game, explaining, "I already have my entire future planned. I have so many things to keep me busy that it's difficult to name just one.....Since football can leave a great void, it's necessary to fill the time in various ways, not just one."

Life Beyond The Pitch

Portugal football star Ronaldo gave a glimpse of his plan to fill the vacant space post-retirement, emphasising that travel, more time with family, and sport for enjoyment rather than profession will remain high on the list. "And also to have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really enjoy, and continue to enjoy what I've achieved - what we've achieved…..After all, it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice," he added.

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He has previously floated the idea of moving into club ownership, as during a 2023 event in Madrid for his bottled water brand, he said, "I don't rule out becoming a club owner. It's something I thought about a few years back. I probably would like to own a club. I'm at the end of my career, two to three years maximum."

However, coaching does not appeal, as Ronaldo ruled it out entirely, while speaking to Portuguese outlet ‘NOW’, saying, "I'm not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team. It doesn't even cross my mind. I've never thought about it. I don't see my future going through that. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds."

On his international future, he added, "When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one."

Chase For 1000 Goals Continues

Despite talking about the end, at present Ronaldo’s focus remains on the pitch, as he looks forward to the upcoming football matches. Notably, he has netted 976 goals in 1326 games for club and country, meaning he is 24 short of the landmark 1000-goal mark. He continues to lead the line for both Al Nassr and Portugal, and missed Al Nassr’s opening league fixture against Al Fateh only because of his commitments over the summer with the national side.