Crowd Witness Fatal Attack On Renowned 22-Year-Old Bullfighter In Portugal, A Spectator Dies After Feeling Unwell

A Portuguese bullfighter died in the hospital on Saturday after being hit by a 1,500lb enraged bull in Lisbon. During a debut performance at the Campo Pequeno bullring, 22-year-old Manuel Maria Trindade was crushed onto the board by the bull.

The bullfighter appeared to have teased the bull with the traditional 'pega de cara' (face catch) in which he charged the bull. The animal came towards Manuel in full force, and despite his trying to seize control of the Bull, the animal pushed the bull fighter up in the air, and he hit the barrier of the arena.

The Bull was finally calmed by other bull fighters, and Manuel was treated by the paramedics before being shifted to the hospital. The matchup was a part of a 60th anniversary of the São Manços amateur bullfighting troupe in Portugal. In a Portuguese bull fight, the bull is not killed inside the ring due to a royal law introduced in 1836, followed by another law which banned killing bulls in 1921.

A Spectator Died After Feeling Unwell

A spectator also died during the bull fight in the arena. Vasco Morais Batista, a 73-year-old orthopaedic surgeon, was present at the venue and only after witnessing the horrifying incident, he felt unwell. He was transferred to the Santa Maria Hospital, where an aortic aneurysm was diagnosed. But later, he died, as per media reports, in Portugal.