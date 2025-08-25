WATCH | Alexander Isak's Liverpool-Newcastle United Tussle Reaches WWE Ring as Wrestler Makes #FreeIsak Demand

The Alexander Isak transfer saga has been one of the biggest stories in the football transfer window of 2025 so far, with the Newcastle United striker keen to leave the club and join Liverpool - the defending Premier League champions who are keen to reinforce their attacking options.

The issue is far from resolved, however, as Isak has three years left on his deal and it is believed Newcastle would not sell him for anything less than £150 million.

And now, the transfer story has found its way into a WWE wrestling ring - during a live event that, not so coincidentally, took place in the city of Newcastle.

WWE's JD McDonagh Taunts Newcastle Fans

Wrestler JD McDonagh, while wrestling in a tag team match in a WWE live event, ripped off his t-shirt to reveal a Liverpool jersey that had Isak's name and number 9 on it. See the video below.

Unsurprisingly, the move saw him booed a lot by the fans in attendance given how fractious the transfer saga has been and how hurt their fans have been by Isak's actions.

To make matters even funnier, McDonagh is a lifelong Liverpool fan - meaning his trolling may well feature some real-life manifestation on his behalf too!

In a modern-day wrestling landscape that too often sees the ‘bad guys’ or ‘heel' wrestlers get cheered, JD McDonagh successfully used a real-life incident to get heel heat on himself.

Will Alexander Isak Saga Be Resolved?

The incident also serves to highlight the fact that Isak's move remains ambiguous, with neither of the three sides willing to budge as things stand.

Liverpool did make a bid for him, but it was in the region of £110 million and was outright rejected. Since then, they have not come back with an improved bid.

Isak, for his part, has put out a social media statement saying he is keen on a move, citing broken promises as a key reason why he wants a fresh start.