Defending Champions India Set Stage For 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championship

Panaji, Goa: The Bridge Federation of India (BFI), recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, with the support of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has announced the official competition schedule and international player roster for the 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships 2026, to be held from 21–27 June at the Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon, Panaji.

Nearly 300 elite players and officials representing 46 powerhouse teams from 16 countries and territories across the Asia-Pacific region will compete in this marquee championship - making it one of the largest international mindsports events ever hosted on Indian soil. Participating nations include Australia, Bangladesh, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and host nation India.

India enters the home turf tournament as defending champions in multiple high-stakes categories. At the previous Asia Cup, the Indian contingent secured the coveted Seniors Team Gold Medal, while the star duo of Puja Batra and Asha Sharma captured the Women’s Pairs Gold Medal. This year’s powerhouse domestic squad, featuring Asian Games medallists and national champions, faces fierce regional challenges from Hong Kong China (defending Men’s Team Champions) and Indonesia (defending Women’s and Mixed Team Champions).

Prasad Keni, President of the Bridge Federation of India (BFI), said, “This championship is equivalent to the Asian Games of bridge. With categories for men, women, mixed and seniors, played as per WBF guidelines, this competition is of the highest level. Hosting it is a proud moment for India as we welcome the finest minds in bridge from across the continent.”

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Franck Riehm, President of the World Bridge Federation (WBF), added, “Bridge is not just a game; it’s a mind sport. Playing bridge helps people stay mentally sharp and live longer. India has marvellous potential in this sport, and by organising such a top-level event, India shows it can be a very important member of the world bridge.”

The championship begins on 21 June (Sunday) with participant registration, Captains’ and Delegates’ meetings, followed by the Inaugural Ceremony and Welcome Dinner at 7:00 PM. From 22–25 June (Monday–Thursday), qualification rounds will be held across Men’s, Women’s, Mixed, and Senior Team Championships. On 26 June (Friday), the Team SemiFinals will take place alongside the launch of individual Pairs qualification events. The tournament concludes on 27 June (Saturday) with the Grand Team Finals and playoffs, Open, Women’s, Mixed, and Senior Pairs Finals, the Friendship Pairs event, and the Official Prize Distribution and Closing Ceremony.

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The Opening Ceremony will be inaugurated by Hon. Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, in the presence of Franck Riehm, President of the World Bridge Federation, noted industrialist H. M. Bangur (Chairman, Shree Cement Limited), and senior officials from SAI, APBF, and BFI.

At the last Asia Cup, Hong Kong China captured the Men’s Team Championship, with New Zealand finishing runners-up and India securing third place. Indonesia dominated the Women’s and Mixed Team Championships, while India’s Seniors team — comprising Hemant Jalan, Kamal Mukherjee, Subrata Saha, Sukamal Das, Badal Das and Pronab Bardhan — won the Seniors Team Gold Medal.

In the Pairs events, Indonesia’s Deny Sacul and Franky Karwur won the Men’s Gold, with India taking Silver and Indonesia Bronze. India’s Pooja Batra and Asha Sharma won the Women’s Gold, while Vasanthi Shah and Bharti Dey secured Bronze. Indonesia claimed Silver. In the Mixed Pairs, Indonesia took Gold, Thailand Silver, and Hong Kong China Bronze. In the Seniors Pairs, Chinese Taipei emerged victorious, with Bangladesh and Hong Kong China finishing second and third.