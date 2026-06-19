Rishabh Pant Set To Return To Delhi Capitals After Sluggish IPL 2026 Season With LSG: Report

In a shocking development, star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to return to his former franchise, the Delhi Capitals (DC), after a horrendous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Rishabh Pant On The Verge Of Returning To DC

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Delhi-based franchise has initiated a trade with the Lucknow Super Giants for Pant. The report further stated that the deal will see Kuldeep Yadav move to Lucknow, completing a homecoming of sorts for both Pant and Kuldeep, who played their domestic cricket for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

It is also being reported that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter will take a substantial pay cut as part of the move. However, his revised fee will remain marginally higher than half of his current salary.

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Cricbuzz reported that the trade papers are currently with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), awaiting approval.

Pant represented the Capitals for eight seasons from 2016 to 2024 before joining the Lucknow Super Giants during the mega-auction for a whopping Rs. 27 crore. His massive pay scale was the result of a record-breaking deal that made him the most expensive player in IPL history.

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Here's How Pant Performed For LSG

Pant failed to justify his massive price tag at the Super Giants. The 28-year-old featured for LSG in the 2025 and 2026 seasons but was unable to make a significant impact. In IPL 2025, Pant played 14 matches and 13 innings, scoring 269 runs at a strike rate of 133.16 and an average of 24.45, registering one century and one half-century. In the recently concluded IPL 2026, the wicketkeeper-batter played 14 matches and 13 innings, scoring 312 runs at a strike rate of 138.05 and an average of 28.36.

The Lucknow-based franchise endured a dismal IPL 2026 season, finishing at the bottom of the standings. LSG played 14 matches, winning four and losing 10. The Super Giants ended in 10th place with eight points and a net run rate of -0.740.