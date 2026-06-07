Denmark's Christian Eriksen Rushed To Hospital After Second On Field Collapse During Friendly Match With Ukraine

A shocking incident gripped Denmark’s international friendly match against Ukraine, which was abandoned on Sunday after midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field in the 79th minute. According to reports, Eriksen clutched his chest and fell to the turf as Denmark held a 2-1 lead. The sudden shock halted the match as the medical staff rushed onto the field for a medical examination.

The incident brought an abrupt end to a game that had been intended as part of both nations’ preparations for future tournaments, since neither side qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reports suggested that the 34-year-old briefly lost consciousness but regained it immediately after treatment. He was later able to walk from the pitch under his own power before being taken to the hospital for further examinations. The Danish Football Federation confirmed shortly after the incident that Eriksen was conscious and stable, posting on social media, “Christian Eriksen is conscious and is doing well under the circumstances,” while confirming that the friendly had been called off.

Shockingly, the moment revived painful memories of Euro 2020, when Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening match against Finland in Copenhagen. On that occasion in June 2021, medical personnel performed CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to restart his heart. The rapid intervention was credited with saving his life, but it also cast serious doubt over whether the midfielder would ever play professionally again.

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Concerns After Second On-Pitch Collapse

Television footage showed Eriksen reaching for his chest before dropping to the ground in the second half, triggering urgent reactions from teammates, officials and fans in the stadium. The incident was the second time the Wolfsburg player had collapsed while representing Denmark. The sight was unsettling for those who had witnessed his recovery and return to the sport after years of uncertainty.

Explaining the incident, Denmark captain Pierre-Emile stated to Danish broadcaster TV2, saying, “There’s a throw-in, and then I go out to the side, and I turn around a bit, and I see Christian on his way to the floor,” he said.

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He also praised the response of those around Eriksen, “Everyone reacted super-fast and with respect. I can only compliment the courage of those who took care of Christian on the field. The most important thing is that Christian is doing well.”

Referring to the Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator fitted after the Euro 2020 incident, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen later updated supporters on Eriksen’s condition, saying, “The pacemaker is working as it should. He was briefly gone, but very quickly regained consciousness.” The device is designed to detect and correct dangerous heart rhythms.

Boesen added that Eriksen would undergo further hospital examinations to establish what caused Sunday’s incident and said that he was in constant contact with both the player and doctors. “Christian asked me to tell all the players that he was okay,” the doctor confirmed.

After the match was abandoned, players and coaching staff from both teams formed a circle at the centre of the pitch. Denmark coach Brian Riemer addressed the group and thanked everyone involved in the emergency response. “The most important thing is that Christian is doing well. He has left the field and sent his regards to the players…..Now it’s about standing together and ensuring that everyone has a shoulder to lean on,” Riemer said.