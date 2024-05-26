Advertisement

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar secured the ninth spot on the Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit after a creditable T-20 finish at the Jabra Ladies Open in France.

Diksha, who had carded 72-72 in the first two rounds, shot even par 71 on the final day for a total of 2-over 215. She had two birdies and two bogeys at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Advertisement

Diksha, who was third last year on the Order of Merit, was ninth with a good part of the season and some big events still to come.

It was Diksha's fifth Top-20 finish. She also had two other Top-25 finishes. Overall in nine starts, she has been Top-25 seven times and missed the cut only once.

Advertisement

Diksha, who plays next week in Sweden for the Dormy Open Helsingborg, was the only Indian of the six to make the cut this week.

Morgane Metraux of Switzerland overcame a shaky start to the final round on Saturday to claim her second Ladies European Tour title.

Advertisement

After completing a second round of seven-under-par 64 on Saturday morning, Metraux bogeyed three of her first four holes in the final round and her six-stroke lead was down to just one stroke after 12.

However, her closest challenger, Agathe Sauzon of France, missed the green and dropped a shot on the 13th.

Advertisement

Metraux took her opportunity and birdied the next three holes, starting with a near hole-out on the tough par-3 14th. The round of one-over 72 gave Metraux a winning total of 10-under-par and a three-shot victory over Sauzon and Swiss compatriot Chiara Tamburlini.

Ireland's Lauren Walsh ended three strokes further back in solo fourth.

Advertisement

In the Order of Merit, Metraux jumped to 11th on 525.94 points. Her compatriot, Tamburlini, moved to third on 1,109.10 points. England's Bronte Law led the way on 1,222.15.