Ditch the Screens: PM Modi Urges Youth To Choose Playgrounds Over Playstations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of sports for a better society, family life and country's pride, encouraging the youngsters to prioritise 'playgrounds over playstations'. PM Modi was speaking to athletes during the 'Khelo India Dialogue' via video conferencing on Thursday.



Speaking during the dialogue, PM Modi highlighted that in these times, while a timetable is being established for studies, sports is also finding its place there, and a sporting culture will be established in the nation when the sports period in schools will be considered a part of life rather than just co-curricular activities. Pointing out the excessive usage of smartphones, PCs and gaming consoles among youngsters, he called for a 'playgrounds over playstations approach'.



"When time table is being made for career and studies, sports is also getting its place. This is the change due to which India's trust in its sporting future is increasing. Sports culture is established when schools do not consider sports periods as a co-curricular activity, but as a way of life. This is how the talent pool is developed, and the children get support from their families. Sports centers are more important than screens. Playgrounds are more important than Playstations. It will only happen when our youth will take this approach forward," he said.



PM Modi also said that for a healthy society, a family system and a better work culture, the sportsmanship spirit is important, and sports teach one to be a better competitor.



"We often hear that, for a healthy society, a good family system, and a better work culture, the sportsman spirit is essential. And this spirit is very difficult to learn without going to the sports field. Sports not only teach us to become champions, but sports also teaches us to become better competitors. Rising, falling... falling and then rising again... Sports brings this zeal within us," he said.



The Prime Minister also said that "those who play, they blossom" and pointing out that blossoming in sports is not only about winning on the field.



"It signifies the blossoming of the individual and the family, as well as enhancing the nation's pride. When an athlete succeeds, that success is not theirs alone; it elevates the identity of their family, boosts the prestige of their school and college, and strengthens the recognition of their district and state. The world begins to identify that city or state by the athlete's name," he signed off.