Watch The Moment: World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh Lets ‘Tricky’ Moves Do the Talking in Historic Win, Carlsen Storms Out With Frustration On Full Display

It was a moment years in the making. It was historic. In the Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025, Dommaraju Gukesh, the youngest world chess champion, delivered a seismic blow to Magnus Carlsen, the player who once ruled the classical format with all dominance.

Playing with the white pieces, Gukesh held his ground through a tense middle game where Carlsen pressed from a slightly superior position. The 18-year-old Indian chess prodigy withstood Carlsen’s early aggression and clawed his way back into the game. But Carlsen, famously known for his ice-cold calm under pressure, soon faltered. One mistake. One missed nuance. And Gukesh, calm as ever, struck with precision in the endgame.

The young Indian superstar smartly capitalised on a rare blunder to register his first-ever classical win against the Norwegian legend.

It was checkmate!

Chess’s Longtime Monarch’s Shocking Reaction After Defeat

Carlsen’s reaction said more than words ever could. In front of his home crowd, the reaction to the defeat was raw and immediate. The 34-year-old, once unbeatable in this very format, banged on the board with his hand before rising abruptly. There was no post-match moment worth remembering. He barely acknowledged his winner opponent. He got up after slamming the board as scattered chess pieces fell on the floor, shook hands with Gukesh, and a small pat on his back before storming out of the hall.

Just five days earlier, Carlsen had outplayed Gukesh in Round 1 and posted a cryptic jab online: “You come at the king, you best not miss.”

And Yes, Gukesh didn’t miss. He scripted history.

A Celebration in Silence

Gukesh's victory wasn't just personal, it was symbolic. It was a comeback win after his earlier loss to Carlsen in the tournament’s first round.

How did the young champion react? Inside the venue, after the game, Gukesh didn’t leap or roar. Moments after the win, the usually reserved teenager walked into the arena lobby and greeted his long-time coach, Grzegorz Gajewski, with a thunderous fist bump.

The Youngest World Champion Makes a Statement

“Well, there wasn't much I could do. It was just clearly lost. So I was just trying to make moves which kind of were tricky for him,” Guesh said in his clam and composed first interview after the grand victory beating World No.1 player Magnus Carlsen.