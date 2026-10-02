Double Gold Star Neeru Dhanda Named India’s Flag-Bearer For Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony
Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda has been selected as India’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda has been selected as India’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on Sunday, October 4.
Her selection comes after a remarkable Games campaign in which she secured two gold medals and a silver, emerging as one of India’s standout performers at the continental tournament.
Dhanda scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting. She followed that landmark victory with a silver in the women’s team trap event alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, before partnering Kynan Chenai to win gold in the mixed team trap event.
Commenting on Dhanda being chosen as India’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), said, “It is a tremendous honour for Neeru to carry the Tricolour at the closing ceremony of the Asian Games. She has represented India with exceptional pride throughout these Games, and this is a fitting recognition of her historic performance. From winning India’s first individual women’s trap gold to contributing to two more medals, Neeru has given the country many moments to celebrate. To now see her lead the Indian contingent with the national flag is a very special moment for Indian shooting.”
Advertisement
Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), said, “Carrying the national flag at an Asian Games closing ceremony is one of the highest honours an athlete can receive. Neeru has earned this moment through her performances, her composure and the way she has represented India in Japan. Her journey at these Games has been extraordinary, and we are delighted that she will have the opportunity to carry the Tricolour and lead the Indian contingent into the closing ceremony.”
Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's Hockey Team Clinch Historic Gold, Beat China 1-0 to Secure La 2028 Olympic Berth
Advertisement
Dhanda’s selection as flag-bearer adds another landmark to a campaign that has already seen her etch her name in Indian shooting history. Her individual gold ended a long wait for India in individual Asian Games trap shooting, while her subsequent team and mixed-team medals took her Games tally to three.