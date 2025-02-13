'A Landmark Moment': ESFI Hails Decision As Government Includes Esports Athletes Under It's Cash Incentive Program

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has hailed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ decision to include esports medal winners and their coaches under its Cash Incentive Program as a revolutionary step for the industry. Announced under the leadership of Hon’ble Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya ji, this move aligns esports with traditional sports, opening doors for millions of gamers to represent India on the global stage. The recognition brings new opportunities for esports athletes and strengthens India’s position as a growing powerhouse in competitive gaming.

Esports Sector Eyeing Growth Following 1.5 Million Active Esports Athletes

With India boasting over 500 million gamers and 1.5 million active Esports athletes as per industry reports, this initiative is set to fuel unprecedented growth for the sector. This inclusion will also motivate and inspire more and more esports athletes to compete nationally and aspire to play for the country, earn medalists at global tournaments.

Additionally, to have coaches of esports players also being eligible for incentives will foster a whole new ecosystem of structured training and professional development of technical and coaching staff dedicated to esports which currently is a biggest missing link for the country.

Lokesh Suji, Director of ESFI & VP-Asian Esports Federation, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, ‘This is a landmark moment for Indian Esports. The government’s recognition of Esports medalists & their coaches with financial incentives is a defining step for our sports. India is already a force to reckon with in Esports, and this initiative will inspire more young talents to compete on the international stage. We foresee an exponential rise in grassroots participation and the development of India’s Esports ecosystem.’

Suji, who is also the Member of Membership Committee of International Esports Federation, further highlighted, “This is a great start and eventually we will see this incentive scheme extended to Asian Level Esports Championships also. We would request all the states to also include our esports medalist in the state level cash incentive schemes.”

The sports persons eligible as per guidelines of the above said scheme shall submit their applications for themselves and their coaches only through DBT-MIS Portal of Department of Sports (https://dbtyas-sports.gov.in) within six months from the conclusion of the respective event.

Previously ESFI had facilitated the cash prizes given by the Maharashtra Govt to the esports athletes (Rs 10 lacs each) of the state who participated in Asian Games held at Hangzhou 2023.

Indian Esports Making Global Strides

Indian Esports has already made significant strides on the global stage, with players like Wasfi Bilal, Pavan Kampelli, Tirth Mehta, and DOTA2 Team bringing laurels to the country. Wasfi’s Silver (Tekken), Pavan’s bronze (eFootball). Tirth Mehta, India’s first Esports medalist at the Asian Games 2018, and DOTA2 Team at the Commonwealth Esports Championships, have set a strong foundation for future athletes. The inclusion of Esports in the government’s incentive scheme is expected to inspire a new generation of gamers to follow in their footsteps, emphasizing more grassroot interest to unearth and develop esports talents in the country.

This initiative signifies a historic turning point for Indian Esports, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a global Esports powerhouse. ESFI, which has been organizing multiple national level championships such as the National Esports Championship (NESC), winners of which have represented India at various international events and brought medals for the country.