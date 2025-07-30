'Nation First, Business Later': EaseMyTrip Exits WCL IND vs PAK Semi-Final Clash Sponsorship

Updated 30 July 2025 at 09:28 IST
In a bold and politically charged move, online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip has announced its decision to disassociate itself from the upcoming India vs Pakistan semi-final in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), citing national security concerns and a firm stance against terrorism.
"Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand"
EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning to make the announcement. In his post, Pitti praised Team India for their performance but declared that the company would not be part of the high-profile clash with Pakistan.
“India vs Pakistan – WCL Semi-Final
We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud.
However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand,” he wrote
Putting Nation First
Pitti further stated that EaseMyTrip could not support any event that “attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism.”
“@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism.
The people of India have spoken and we hear them,” he added.
“EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL.
Some things are bigger than sport.
Nation first, business later. Always. Jai Hind 🇮🇳”
This isn’t the first time a sporting fixture between India and Pakistan has stirred controversy, especially in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions. EaseMyTrip’s move may now prompt more Indian brands to reconsider their stance on events involving the neighboring country.
India Champions have clinched a semi-final berth in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) after defeating West Indies Champions by five wickets in their recent group encounter on Tuesday.
Despite their commendable performance on the field, India's upcoming semi-final against arch-rivals Pakistan hangs in uncertainty. During the league phase, India opted out of a match against Pakistan, citing national sentiments following a recent terror incident.
As the tournament progresses to the knockout stage, the fate of the India-Pakistan clash remains ambiguous. Organisers have not released an official statement regarding this pivotal fixture.
Published 30 July 2025 at 08:39 IST