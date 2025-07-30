'Nation First, Business Later': EaseMyTrip Exits WCL IND vs PAK Semi-Final Clash Sponsorship

In a bold and politically charged move, online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip has announced its decision to disassociate itself from the upcoming India vs Pakistan semi-final in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), citing national security concerns and a firm stance against terrorism.



"Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand"

EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning to make the announcement. In his post, Pitti praised Team India for their performance but declared that the company would not be part of the high-profile clash with Pakistan.



“India vs Pakistan – WCL Semi-Final

We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud.

However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand,” he wrote



Putting Nation First

Pitti further stated that EaseMyTrip could not support any event that “attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism.”

“@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism.

The people of India have spoken and we hear them,” he added.



“EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL.

Some things are bigger than sport.

Nation first, business later. Always. Jai Hind 🇮🇳”



