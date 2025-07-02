HEATED Exchange Between Yashasvi Jaiswal-Ben Stokes Draws Spotlight During 2nd Test at Edgbaston; Picture Goes Viral

England vs India: There is no rain and the heat has increased in Birmingham on Wednesday all thanks to India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and English captain Ben Stokes. The two cricketers from their respective countries were seen engaged in a heated conversation on the opening day of the second Test at Birmingham. Surely, the exchange has spiced up the contest. It is not uncommon to see Stokes engaging in altercations, he has always been that kind of an ‘on-your-face’ character.

It is not known what the conversation was all about, but it certainly got noticed and is now being talked about on social space. Here is the picture of the exchange that has now gone viral.

Viral Picture of Heated Convo Between Jaiswal-Stokes

Meanwhile, Stokes won the toss at Edgbaston and invited India to bat first. At the toss, Stokes said he made his choice to bowl first due to the overhead conditions.

‘Overhead conditions favour it’

"Overhead conditions favour it. Did consider everything (bringing Archer into the squad?). Very good team performance last week, we're confident. You understand the conditions better as you go deeper into the Test. Brains and me and Baz are not three things you put together. Great run chase, great Test to be part of great start to the series. Last week is last week, need to concentrate on this week," Stokes said after winning the toss.

