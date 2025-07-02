Republic World
  • Fans Label KL Rahul as 'Weirdest' Batter Ever After Failure During 2nd Test at Birmingham

Updated 2 July 2025 at 17:00 IST

India vs England: It was a disastrous start for Team India after having put into bat in the 2nd Test as opener KL Rahul perished early for merely two runs.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
India vs England: Following the loss at Headingley, Team India were looking to get off to a good start at Birmingham on Wednesday. But, unfortunately that did not happen as opener KL Rahul perished early. All Rahul scored was two runs from 26 balls. Eventually, he was cleaned up by Chris Woakes. Rahul chopped on a back-of-a-length delivery onto his stumps. Rahul came into the game on the back of an emphatic ton in Leeds and was expected to get the side off to a steady start. 

Following his cheap dismissal, Rahul is getting trolled by fans on social space. While some fans reckoned Rahul should be dropped, others reckoned he is the biggest ‘mystery’ of the Indian team. 

"We did get a good break and this is an important match for us. But the third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch so we'll use him there," Gill said at the toss. 

Meanwhile, India are 65 for one. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair are in the middle. 

India would need a solid partnership from Jaiswal and Nair and ideally not lose anymore wickets before lunch. 

Published 2 July 2025 at 16:58 IST