Why Was Kuldeep Yadav Overlooked From Team India's Playing XI For Edgbaston Test? Shubman Gill Delivers Straightforward Response

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Questions galore over the omission of Kuldeep Yadav after Team India's Playing XI was announced. The wrist spinner has been effective for the Indian side, but he has not been incorporated in any matches against England so far. Skipper Shubman Gill explained that they were eager to bring him in, but certain factors eventually kept him on the bench.

Shubman Gill Reveals Why Kuldeep Yadav Was Overlooked

The Indian Cricket Team made significant changes to their Playing XI for the second Test match at Edgbaston. After the abominable defeat at Headingley, the Shubman Gill-led side intends to clinch a historic win to level the series. Three changes were made to the playing squad, with Bumrah missing out of action. However, Kuldeep Yadav was overlooked by the squad selectors. The wrist spinner was not preferred for the second time in the series.

Team India skipper Shubman Gill was questioned about Kuldeep Yadav's omission, to which he responded that they were looking to add some batting depth.

"We were tempted to play him [Kuldeep Yadav], but looking at the last match, our lower order didn't do well, so we decided to add some depth to the batting," Shubman Gill said at the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

India Name Three Huge Changes For Edgbaston Test

Team India has some new faces in action at the Edgbaston Test as three new players have been selected in the Playing XI. Pacer Akash Deep replaces Jasprit Bumrah as the team needs to manage the workload of the talismanic Indian fast bowler. Skipper Gill has assured that Bumrah will be back in action when India faces England at Lord's in the third test.