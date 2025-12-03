Updated 3 December 2025 at 11:57 IST
Erling Haaland Smashes Alan Shearer's Premier League Record As Manchester City Beat Fulham In 4-5 Thriller
Manchester City secure a win after Fulham's heroic attempts in the 9-goal thriller at the Caravan Cottage.
Manchester City met Fulham in the Premier League clash on December 2, 2025. The Manchester side was already 5-1 up before an hour was up on the clock, only for the hosts to come really close to parity before the final whistle.
Manchester City looked to have sealed the result with two short spells of dominance in the match; however, it was Fulham who had more shots on target and dominated the game after Alex Iwobi's goal in the 12th minute of the second half.
While this was a close call for the visitors, their star player, Erling Haaland, set a new career milestone by becoming the fastest player to record a Premier League century. This record was previously held by Alan Shearer, who took 124 matches to achieve this milestone, while the Norwegian took 111 games.
Erling Haaland On Breaking Premier League Record
Following the match, Haaland shared that it was a huge thing to achieve and that he was proud of the moment. He shared, "A proud moment. The 100 Club is a huge thing. To do it this quickly is amazing. I'm proud, I'm happy."
He further added, "I've said it many times - a striker for City should score a lot of goals. That's my job, that's what I try to do. And I'm not bad at it!"
Manchester City Continue Their Title League Pursuit
The win helped Pep Guardiola's side to move two points behind Arsenal, who are currently sitting at the top of the table with 30 points. The Gunners have the opportunity to widen their lead after their draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend. The Gunners are set to face Brentford at the Emirates on November 3, 2025.
