'He Won’t Be Finished': Ex-Manchester United Player Makes Jaw-Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo Claim Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo, the 40-year-old Portugal superstar, is all set to play his sixth FIFA World Cup. The Portugal skipper, who is considered as the biggest ambassador of the sport, continues to defy age while representing his club and country at the highest level of the sport. The next edition of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

After the culmination of the marquee multi-nation tournament, Ronaldo will continue to play the Saudi Pro League for his club Al-Nassr, and his current contract will see him play for the club till 2027.

ALSO READ | Good News For Cristiano Ronaldo Fans, FIFA Clears Portugal Star For World Cup 2026 Opener

Wes Brown Analyzes Cristiano Ronaldo's Future

Despite all the achievements and criticism, one thing can be stated for sure that it is not an easy task to be Cristiano Ronaldo and dominate the game constantly for more than a decade. Easier said than done, CR7's detractors can criticize him, but his achievements are something that will be hard to replicate for the players of the future generation.

Advertisement

Former English and Manchester United player Wes Brown feels that Cristiano Ronaldo might not hang up his boots even after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Brown also added that he'd like to see Cristiano Ronaldo win one World Cup before he calls time on his career.

'In his mind he won’t be finished yet and he can still contribute to the team. I don’t think he will retire from international football until he has retired completely. He’s still got the energy, that same belief, and can still do it. There are not many people that can say that at that level', said Brown as quoted by goal.com. Portugal defeated Armenia 9-1 to seal a spot in the marquee multi-national event that is scheduled to be played next year.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo Cleared To Play FIFA World Cup Opener