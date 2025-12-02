Updated 2 December 2025 at 16:07 IST
'He Won’t Be Finished': Ex-Manchester United Player Makes Jaw-Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo Claim Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo will play his sixth World Cup next year. The marquee multi-nation tournament will be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo, the 40-year-old Portugal superstar, is all set to play his sixth FIFA World Cup. The Portugal skipper, who is considered as the biggest ambassador of the sport, continues to defy age while representing his club and country at the highest level of the sport. The next edition of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
After the culmination of the marquee multi-nation tournament, Ronaldo will continue to play the Saudi Pro League for his club Al-Nassr, and his current contract will see him play for the club till 2027.
ALSO READ | Good News For Cristiano Ronaldo Fans, FIFA Clears Portugal Star For World Cup 2026 Opener
Wes Brown Analyzes Cristiano Ronaldo's Future
Despite all the achievements and criticism, one thing can be stated for sure that it is not an easy task to be Cristiano Ronaldo and dominate the game constantly for more than a decade. Easier said than done, CR7's detractors can criticize him, but his achievements are something that will be hard to replicate for the players of the future generation.
Advertisement
Former English and Manchester United player Wes Brown feels that Cristiano Ronaldo might not hang up his boots even after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Brown also added that he'd like to see Cristiano Ronaldo win one World Cup before he calls time on his career.
'In his mind he won’t be finished yet and he can still contribute to the team. I don’t think he will retire from international football until he has retired completely. He’s still got the energy, that same belief, and can still do it. There are not many people that can say that at that level', said Brown as quoted by goal.com. Portugal defeated Armenia 9-1 to seal a spot in the marquee multi-national event that is scheduled to be played next year.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | 'Greatness Repeating': Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks The Internet With Outrageous Bicycle Kick Goal For Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo Cleared To Play FIFA World Cup Opener
Despite getting a red card in Portugal's qualifier game against Ireland, Ronaldo is expected to feature in all the games that Portugal will play in the World Cup next year. Ronaldo is eyeing a landmark 1000 career goals, and he might reach that milestone in the FIFA World Cup final next year.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 2 December 2025 at 16:07 IST