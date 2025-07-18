Snoop Dogg Becomes Co-owner of English Football Club Swansea City Along With Luka Modric

American celebrity investment in lower division British football clubs has become an appealing prospect after the success of Wrexham due to the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and fellow Welsh side Swansea City have also joined forces with a renowned personality in rapper and Snoop Dogg.

The Swans, who spent considerable time in the Premier League and are currently part of the EFL Championship, which is English football's second division, took to social media to make the annoucement.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, joins former Real Madrid and current AC Milan midfielder Luka Modric as part of the ownership group of the side.

ALSO READ | Liverpool Honour Diogo Jota on Their Website With 'Forever' Tag

Snoop ‘Proud’ to Be Part of Club

Speaking to the official Swansea website, Snoop Dogg made it clear that he took a lot of pride in being involved with a ‘working class city’ club and espoused his love for the sport of football.

"My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City. The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me. I'm proud to be part of Swansea City," the rapper said on the club's website.

His joining was also welcomed by the ownership group of the club, who even quoted lyrics from a popular song he featured on alongside fellow American rapper and producer Dr. Dre.

"To borrow a phrase from Snoop's back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club's reach and profile," Swansea's owners said in a statement.

Next Challenge for Swansea

The rapper will bring plenty of publicity to the club given his worldwide fame and over 100 million social media followers, but the challenge for the club will be on the field.

They were promoted to the Premier League in 2011 and stayed there for 7 seasons, even winning the League Cup in 2013.