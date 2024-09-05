sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Georgia School Shooting | Manipur Attacks | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • FIFA's World Cup qualifying draw for European teams to give Nations League more weight

Published 14:36 IST, September 5th 2024

FIFA's World Cup qualifying draw for European teams to give Nations League more weight

FIFA is preparing a more complicated draw for the European World Cup qualifying groups, giving greater weight to the upcoming UEFA Nations League rather than relying solely on world rankings — but also making most teams wait months to find out their full slate of opponents.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:36 IST, September 5th 2024