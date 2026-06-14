FIFA WC: Brazil Play Out 1-1 Stalemate Against Morocco in Attacking Slugfest; Vinicius Jr's Strike Keeps Five-time Champs 92-Year-Old Streak Alive

New Jersey: It was an exhibition of attacking football at its absolute best as Brazil kept their 92-year streak of not having lost their opening match in the FIFA World Cup alive, playing an eventful, exciting 1-1 draw against a brilliant Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. Both teams share a point each.

Morocco produced chance after chance in the first half hour, and a 21st-minute strike from Ismael Saibari put Brazil's proud win streak in the opening match since 1934 at risk, but just 11 minutes later, Vinicius Jr stepped in with an equaliser and kept the match alive for five-time champions heading into the second half. The second half witnessed both teams at their attacking best, making multiple chances. Brazil, in particular, upped the ante, with Raphinha making some chances. But superb goalkeeping from Bono and Alisson could not change the scoreline, even if the effort put in by both teams demanded that a winner be crowned.

Brazil held a slight edge in terms of ball possession with 51.2 per cent, taking 13 shots as compared to Morocco's 14. Starting the match off, Morocco got a free kick in the third minute courtesy of a foul from Roger Ibanez, but nothing could come out of it. Neil El Aynaoui and skipper Achraf Hakimi also had their chances, but Brazil kept them waiting. As the minutes on the clock touched double digits, Brazil started gaining some control, with some half-chances from Igor Thiago and Raphinha getting Vinicius Jr in space before Hakimi halted the attack.

But in the 21st minute, the five-time champions were broken by the AFCON champions as Brahim Diaz's pass was received by Ismael Saibari, and he fired it past a helpless Alisson to make it 1-0 in favour of Morocco. Morocco kept making inroads inside the Brazilian box, with Hakimi making consistent runs there and another attempt by Saibari was blocked by Gabriel Magalhaes. Mexico had registered 11 shots within the first half an hour. But Brazil soon showcased their big match temperament and the reason why they had won those previous five World Cup titles.

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Vinicius Jr produced a wonderful strike in the 32nd minute. He received the ball on the left side, cut inside and produced a fiery finish that thundered into the top corner of the goal, bringing the Brazilian camp and fans to life. Towards the final few minutes of the first half, Brazil received a couple of yellow cards, with Ibanez and Casemiro in the book. Lucas Paqueta almost handed Brazil a lead with a scissor kick, but Bono's supreme goalkeeping skills kept the trouble at bay. At half-time, the scoreline was level at 1-1.

In the second half, Brazil looked more assured on the field, trading passes and not really giving Morocco a sniff at the ball. Substitutions were introduced, with Cunha and Luis Henrique in and Paqueta and Igor Thiago out for Brazil. For Morocco, Ek Khannouss and Ounahi were off the field, with Talbi and El Mourabet coming in. Brazil was a man down for a while as Fabinho was out due to a bloody nose, but came back in.

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Brazil and Morocco kept producing chances, but the opportunities did not come as frequently. Perhaps the best chance was fumbled by Raphinha, who was fed by Vinicius while standing in the midst of a messy Moroccan defence. However, his 15-yard strike was saved by Bono in the 78th minute. Bono went down, saving another attempt from Raphinha just a few minutes later. Both teams kept making inroads in their opponents' defences, but to no avail, and 10 additional minutes were added to the clock.