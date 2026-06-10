FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Guide: Performers, Schedule, Timings And Live Streaming Info

2026 FIFA WC Opening Ceremony: The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be inaugurated through three interconnected ceremonies conducted in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. All eyes will be on defending champions Argentina and of course, Lionel Messi. For the unversed, like Messi, this would also be Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo's last appearance at the marquee event. The United States of America last hosted the mega event back in 1994, whiled Mexico hosted it in 1970 and 1986. For the unversed, this will be Canada's first time hosting the tournament.

ALSO READ: A Look At Differences Between 1994 And 2026 FIFA World Cups

The ceremonies are being produced by Marco Balich, who is also the creative director behind several Olympic opening ceremonies.

‘FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares’

"The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

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"Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament. It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration."

Live telecast and streaming

Where to watch the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies in India?

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The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup opening 2026 ceremonies in India will be available on Unite8 Sports television channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies in India?

The live streaming of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies in India will be available on Zee5.

FIFA World Cup Timings & Artists

Mexico: It is to be noted that Mexico will host the first of the three Opening Ceremonies as they face South Africa in the tournament opener, in a rematch of the 2010 World Cup. The opening ceremony will begin at 10:30 PM IST on June 11, and the match will take place at 12:30 AM IST on June 12. The ceremony will take place at the historic Estadio Azteca. Shakira will be the star attraction at the opening ceremony in Mexico. She would be performing 'Dai Dai', the tournament's official song, alongside Nigerian artist Burna Boy. Joining the ceremony are South Africa’s Tyla and Colombia’s J Balvin. Mexico will be represented by Alejandro Fernandez, Lila Downs, Belinda, Danny Ocean, iconic pop band Maná, and Los Ángeles Azules.

Canada And The US: The Canadian opening ceremony is set for June 12 at 11:00 PM IST in Toronto, ahead of Canada’s opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Performers include Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.