'10 Lakh Mai To...': Lionel Messi's Selfie Cost In Hyderabad Leg Leave Fans Fuming

Lionel Messi is set to visit India for the first time since 2011, when he played a friendly against Venezuela with his national team in Kolkata. The World Cup winner is scheduled to visit multiple cities in India, including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, starting from December 13.

While Indian fans are excited to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi, the cost of a 15-minute meet-and-greet with the player himself has left them baffled. The organisers of the G.O.A.T Tour India have revealed that the price for a photograph with the World Champion would cost Rs 9.95 lakh plus GST.

Fans Need To Pay 10 Lakh To Meet Lionel Messi

The premium meet and greet event will take place in Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, with only 100 slots available. The tickets for the same have already started to sell out on the District application.

After the prices were announced, naturally, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express how unfair the prices were and how it would be impossible for the general public to even have a chance to meet the World Champion. Many even stated that it would be cheaper to simply use AI to generate a picture with Lionel Messi in it.

Internet Reacts To Price For Photograph With Messi

Lionel Messi In India

The former Barcelona player's India tour will start in Kolkata on December 13, followed by a Hyderabad stop on the same day. Then the player will travel to Mumbai, where he is expected to walk for a charity fashion show with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Messi's visit will conclude in Delhi on December 15, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.