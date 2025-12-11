Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025: Schedule, Events, Expected Celebrity Guests, Ticket Prices - All You Need To Know

World Cup winner Lionel Messi is officially returning to India for the first time since 2011, when he played a friendly against Venezuela with Argentina in Kolkata. The G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 initiative, scheduled from December 13 to December 15, will see Lionel Messi travelling to four cities, including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The tour will begin on December 13 in Kolkata, followed by a visit to Hyderabad that evening. After his visit to Hyderabad, Lionel Messi is scheduled to visit Mumbai on December 15. His G.O.A.T. Tour will conclude in Delhi with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence.

Additionally, Messi will be joined by his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, for the Hyderabad and Mumbai leg.

Schedule For Messi's India Tour

Opening Leg: Kolkata (December 13, 2025, Salt Lake Stadium)

The Kolkata leg, starting from 10:30 AM, will feature a sponsor-exclusive meet and greet, alongside an Argentine–Indian fusion food festival. This will include Argentine herbal tea infused with Assam flavours, alongside Bengali delicacies such as hilsa and a range of traditional sweets. Following this, Lionel Messi is expected to unveil a huge 70-foot structure from his team hotel, as per reports.

West Bengal state Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, along with former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, actors Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham, are expected to appear for the 7v7 match with the World Cup champion.

Hyderabad Leg (December 13, 2025, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium)

The event at Hyderabad is expected to start from 7:00 PM on December 13. In his second leg, Messi, alongside his Inter-Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, will play a 7v7 against CM, Revanth Reddy’s R9 team, featuring government school children who have demonstrated exceptional talents in football.

Additionally, it will also include a 7v7 celebrity match, penalty shootouts, and a musical concert celebrating the former PSG star.

Mumbai Leg (December 14, 2025, Wankhede Stadium)

Scheduled to start from 5:00 PM onwards, Lionel Messi is expected to donate a World Cup memorabilia from Argentina's 2022 triumph to a charity auction. Additionally, Messi, alongside Suarez and De Paul, is expected to walk on the ramp for a cause in the Mumbai leg.

The event will be preceded by a Padel Cup at 3:30 PM at the Cricket Club of India, featuring big names from the game. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are rumored to appear for this game.

Delhi Leg (December 15, 2025, Arun Jaitley Stadium)

The Argentine legend will wrap up his India tour in Delhi. The player is expected to start things off with meeting the Prime Minister at his residence, followed by a ceremony where Messi will felicitate India’s Minerva Academy youth team, which swept three major European titles earlier this year.

Additionally, a 9v9 celebrity match is also expected to take place during his visit to the capital.

Ticket Prices For The Upcoming Tour

The G.O.A.T. Tour India tickets are currently available on the District app.

Kolkata: Starting price- Rs 4,366

Hyderabad: Starting price- Rs 2,250

Mumbai: Starting price- Rs 7,670