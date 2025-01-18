10-Men Kerala Blasters Hold On Long Enough To Snatch A Point In Goalless Draw Against NorthEast United

Kerala Blasters faced off against NorthEast United in their ISL match. Both of the middle placed teams went into the clashing hoping to get the three points away from the game. In it was not to be so for either of the teams as both teams failed to score in the clash and the match ended in a 0-0 draw. Kerala Blasters went a man down in the 30th minute and held on for the remaining 70 minutes with ten men to get the single point away from the match.

Kerala Blasters Hold NorthEast United To Goalless Draw

Kerala Blasters FC restricted NorthEast United FC to a goalless draw in their Indian Super League here on Saturday.

The home team showed exceptional defensive prowess to hold the Highlanders at bay and secure a point despite playing with 10 men for over 60 minutes of the game.

Jithin MS, who scored his opening goal of the season in the last match, came close to getting the Highlanders the lead as he got to the end of a delivery by Mohammed Bemammer following a corner. His shot lacked direction though, and ended high and wide on the left as it was hit from distance in the 12th minute.

The game took a decisive turn in the 30th minute with Aibanbha Dohling of the Kerala Blasters FC getting sent off for violent conduct. This gave the Highlanders, the league’s joint-highest scoring team (31), a fantastic chance to optimise their one-man advantage.

Gurmeet Singh Hold's On Against Kerala Blaster's Attack

Noah ensured a formidable start for the home team in the second half, teaming up with Milos Drincic to test the NorthEast United FC defence. His vicious effort from the right foot was saved at the centre of the goal by Gurmeet Singh.

NorthEast United FC responded with Guillermo Fernández and Buanthanglun Samte joining hands near the box for the latter to find a pocket of space on the left and hit a shot with his left feet in the 56th minute that missed the target in the right.

Twelve minutes later, Nestor Albiach set up a pass for Ajaraie outside the box and the forward didn’t build up the move, instead exploring the space inside the Kerala Blasters FC box to make a shot that landed high above the net.

Fernández had a defining opportunity land to him in the 82nd minute, having the chance to net the ball from inside the box with his right feet, but an organised Kerala Blasters FC defence thwarted that danger collectively, earning a hard-fought point from the draw.