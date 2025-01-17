Former Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Takes On Manager Role At Turkish Club Besiktas

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now taken on a manager position at Turkish club Besiktas. Ole managed English Premier League club Manchester United for 2 years before he was replaced. Ever since he has left Manchester United, Ole has been without a job and is now looking to get a new position. If all goes through, Ole will be the new manager of Besiktas. Ole was also a player for Manchester United and one of their biggest legends when he played for the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Signs As New Besiktas Manager

Former Manchester United player and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in talks with Besiktas, the Turkish club said Friday.

Solskjaer hasn’t coached since 2021 when he was let go by United.

The Besiktas website published a photo of him meeting with club officials along with a statement that said he was negotiating a deal to become its new coach.

He would fill the spot left by Giovanni van Bronckhorst after the Dutchman was fired in late November.

Solskjaer, now 51, won six Premier League titles as a player for United.

He also managed Cardiff briefly in 2014 and Norwegian club Molde on two occasions.

Following the meeting, Ole was announced as the new manager of Turkish club Besiktas. He has signed a contract that keeps him at the club till 2026. He has signed a one year deal with the club. This will be his first managerial position ever since he was relieved from his duties as Manchester United manager.