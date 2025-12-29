13 Players Set To Miss Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League Clash Through Injuries and Suspensions

With the Premier League title race heating up, Arsenal is set to face Aston Villa in what could potentially be a title-deciding match. With Arsenal currently at the top of the table with a two-point lead and Aston Villa in the third spot, the result of the match might turn the league tide.

Arsenal has come close to winning the Premier League title quite a few times but has failed to go over the line under Mikel Arteta so far. Meanwhile, Aston Villa has been a thorn in the Gunners' side in recent seasons, with Villa securing four wins out of their last eight meetings.

Earlier this month, a dramatic late win saw Aston Villa close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the table. The reverse fixture at the Emirates, scheduled for December 31, will be challenging for both sides in the title race.

Advertisement

Arsenal Injuries Going To Aston Villa Clash

For the Gunners' side, Riccardo Calafiori is in major doubt for the Villa clash, as he was taken off during the warm-up against Brighton after feeling muscular discomfort. Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber is dealing with a knock after landing awkwardly in the EFL Cup.

Former Chelsea player Kai Havertz, while back in full training after his long-term knee injury, could be included in the squad. Meanwhile, Ben White will miss out due to his hamstring injury sustained in mid-December.

Advertisement

Cristhian Mosquera is still recovering from his ankle injury and will likely be back by mid-January, while Max Dowman will be out till early 2026 after suffering from significant ligament damage.

Aston Villa Injuries And Bans Going Into Arsenal Fixture

Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara have been suspended from the Arsenal match after the former picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Chelsea, while the latter will face a ban after his Stamford Bridge booking.