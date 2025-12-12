14 Years And Counting! When An Young Lionel Messi Enthralled A Packed Salt Lake Stadium In 2011

Lionel Messi fever is about to hit India. The Argentina and Inter Miami star is scheduled to land in Kolkata on December 13 ahead of the much-anticipated GOAT Tour 2025, spread across four major Indian cities.

When An Young Lionel Messi Mesmerised Kolkata In 2011

This is not the first time the Argentine World Cup winner will visit this country. The 38-year-old enthralled the Kolkata audience with his mesmerising skills at a packed Salt lake Stadium. More than 100,000 people witnessed Messi from stands as Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0 on 2nd September, 2011.

This was India's first arrangement of an international friendly between two countries at a neutral venue. Messi's dazzling football antics were on display, and the entire stadium relished his trickery on the pitch. He almost opened the goal mouth when he got passed three Venezuelan players to set it up for Angel DI Maria, but they somehow survived.

Messi proved his class once again when his decisive corner allowed Nicolas Otamendi to head home, which later turned out to be the winning goal. Alejandro Sabella was at the helm of Los Albiceleste at that time. Messi will not be involved in football activities this time ahead of the much-awaited 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He led Argentina to their 3rd World Cup crown in Qatar last time but hasn't confirmed his availability for the showpiece event so far.

Argentina Squad For Venezuela Game In 2011