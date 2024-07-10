sb.scorecardresearch
Published 02:48 IST, July 10th 2024

16-Year-Old Lamine Yamal Orchestrates Spain's Victory Over Mbappe's France In EURO 2024 Semi Final

Spain reached EURO 2024 final with a 2-1 victory over France on Tuesday with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Lamine Yamal influences Spain's win over France in EURO 2024.
Lamine Yamal influences Spain's win over France in EURO 2024. | Image: AP
